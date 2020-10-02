BLIND GUARDIAN To Release 25th Anniversary Edition Of Imaginations From The Other Side Album; New Live Video For "Born In A Mourning Hall" Streaming

Today, metal masters Blind Guardian kick off the pre-order for the special 25th anniversary edition of their Imaginations From The Other Side album. This edition will contain live recordings and other special versions of the Blind Guardian classics featured on the album.

Hansi Kürsch comments: "What can I say? A brilliant album celebrates its 25th anniversary. It is great to celebrate this in such a bombastic manner. Luckily we filmed our 2016 show in Oberhausen when we performed the entire album live. This is the perfect moment for us to present this master piece in so many different facets. An ideal resurrection of precious memories long gone by, but not, yet, forgotten. This album is made for eternity... I hope. Enjoy."

Imaginations From The Other Side 25th anniversary edition will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray - limited to 2000)

- CD-Boxset (Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- 2LP Picture Vinyl (limited to 1000)

- 2LP Burgundy Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Pearl White Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Bronze Vinyl - Band Exclusive (limited to 300)

To celebrate this special occasion the band releases a brand new live video for "Born In A Mourning Hall". Watch below: