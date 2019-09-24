BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA Release Legacy Of The Dark Lands Album Trailer #2 (Video)

Promising to be one of the most ambitious projects in metal history, Blind Guardian’s upcoming release will be well worth the wait. The idea of recording an orchestral album originally formed in the minds of the two leading lights of the Blind Guardian universe - guitarist André Olbrich and singer Hansi Kürsch - during the 1990s when Blind Guardian started to use orchestral elements to enhance their opulent sound.

In recent years the giant project started to take shape, and parallel to its epic sound cascades, the lyrical concept was developed. For this, Blind Guardian was able to find support in German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel Die Dunklen Lande was released on March 1 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to Blind Guardian’s opus Legacy Of The Dark Lands, which will be released November 8.

Today, the band reveal their second trailer, in which they offer an insight into the recording process with the orchestra and choir. Watch below:

In addition, Blind Guardian Twilight Orchestra have announced the release of a 7" vinyl single, "This Storm", on October 4, which can also be pre-ordered in various colors (clear, gold, red/black splattered) here.

7" single tracklisting:

Side A:

"This Storm"

Side B:

"This Storm" (Instrumental)

The Legacy Of The Dark Lands will be available in the below formats:

- 2CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold (different colours)

- 3CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version)

- 4CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version, audiobook)

- 5LP BOX (Album 2LP, Instrumental 2LP, Audiobook LP)

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"1618 Ouverture"

"The Gathering"

"War Feeds War"

"Comets And Prophecies"

"Dark Cloud’s Rising"

"The Ritual"

"In The Underworld"

"A Secret Society"

"The Great Ordeal"

"Bez"

"In The Red Dwarf’s Tower"

"Into The Battle"

"Treason"

"Between The Realms"

"Point Of No Return"

"The White Horseman"

"Nephilim"

"Trial And Coronation"

"Harvester Of Souls"

"Conquest Is Over"

"This Storm"

"The Great Assault"

"Beyond The Wall"

"A New Beginning"

"Point Of No Return" lyric video:

“It's incredible, that after 20 years we can actually finish this really exciting project. I am so happy and more than satisfied with it. Every single track unveils spectacular worlds and tells its very own story. With this album our biggest creative dream finally becomes reality,” says frontman/singer Hansi Kürsch, whose favourite author was equally excited about the collaboration: "It's really crazy: As Pen&Paper role players we used to listen to Blind Guardian whilst playing. And years later I get to work together with the band, which was incredible. It's amazing, the things that can happen sometimes“, Markus remembers. "Of course I immediately agreed to join! This creative collaboration is very special for me."

The two protagonists have actively cultivated their creative exchange over the last five years. “Markus is a great story teller; with "Die Dunklen Lande" he created the perfect setting and with the mysterious Nicolas the perfect character for our complex works. His inventiveness seems to be almost infinite. Absolutely impressive and very inspiring” praises Hansi Kürsch regarding the fruitful cooperation with the highly renowned fantasy author. Both sides tell in their own way the story of the mercenary Nicolas and his involvement in the Thirty Years’ War. Author Markus Heitz starts the story off in his book and Blind Guardian follow suit with Legacy Of The Dark Lands.

What is the secret surrounding Nicolas? Will he be able to cast off the chains of war and how will his loved ones fare? On Legacy Of The Dark Lands via Blind Guardian's Twilight Orchestra, André Olbrich and Hansi Kürsch fulfil their long-time wish of emphasising imposing choral singing and classical orchestral arrangements. It promises to be an opus unlike any other that the German quartet has ever released, or rather: an opus, as has never been heard ever before.

The novel, Die Dunklen Lande is available here.

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)