BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA - Voicing Legacy Of The Dark Lands; Video Trailer

Promising to be one of the most ambitious projects in metal history, Blind Guardian’s upcoming release will be well worth the wait. The idea of recording an orchestral album originally formed in the minds of the two leading lights of the Blind Guardian universe - guitarist André Olbrich and singer Hansi Kürsch - during the 1990s when Blind Guardian started to use orchestral elements to enhance their opulent sound.

In recent years the giant project started to take shape, and parallel to its epic sound cascades, the lyrical concept was developed. For this, Blind Guardian was able to find support in German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel Die Dunklen Lande was released on March 1 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to Blind Guardian’s opus Legacy Of The Dark Lands, which will be released November 8.

This new trailer features British (voice-)actors Normal Eshley and Douglas Fielding. "Unfortunately, we lost Douglas on June 26th, in 2019.

What pleasure to have his thundering voice once again on Legacy Of The Dark Lands!," says the group:

The Legacy Of The Dark Lands will be available in the below formats:

- 2CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold (different colours)

- 3CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version)

- 4CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version, audiobook)

- 5LP BOX (Album 2LP, Instrumental 2LP, Audiobook LP)

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"1618 Ouverture"

"The Gathering"

"War Feeds War"

"Comets And Prophecies"

"Dark Cloud’s Rising"

"The Ritual"

"In The Underworld"

"A Secret Society"

"The Great Ordeal"

"Bez"

"In The Red Dwarf’s Tower"

"Into The Battle"

"Treason"

"Between The Realms"

"Point Of No Return"

"The White Horseman"

"Nephilim"

"Trial And Coronation"

"Harvester Of Souls"

"Conquest Is Over"

"This Storm"

"The Great Assault"

"Beyond The Wall"

"A New Beginning"

"Point Of No Return" lyric video:

"This Storm" lyric video:

Meanwhile, Hansi Kursch discusses the new album in an interview with The Metal Voice. Watch below: