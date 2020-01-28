BLIND GUARDIAN TWILIGHT ORCHESTRA - Working With Author Markus Heitz (Official Video Interview)

Blind Guardian Twilight Orchestra's Legacy Of The Dark Lands, the most ambitious project in the metal history of Blind Guardian, is out now.

The idea of recording an orchestral album originally formed in the minds of the two leading lights of the Blind Guardian universe - guitarist André Olbrich and singer Hansi Kürsch - during the 1990's when Blind Guardian started to use orchestral elements to enhance their opulent sound. The monumental project started to take shape over recent years, and mirroring its epic sound cascades, the lyrical concept was developed. To create the concept, André and Hansi worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose latest novel Die dunklen Lande was released on March 1, 2019.

Learn more in this official video interview (subtitles available):

The Legacy Of The Dark Lands is available in the following formats:

- 2CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold (different colours)

- 3CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version)

- 4CD Comic book (album, instrumental, no interludes version, audiobook)

- 5LP BOX (Album 2LP, Instrumental 2LP, Audiobook LP)

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"1618 Ouverture"

"The Gathering"

"War Feeds War"

"Comets And Prophecies"

"Dark Cloud’s Rising"

"The Ritual"

"In The Underworld"

"A Secret Society"

"The Great Ordeal"

"Bez"

"In The Red Dwarf’s Tower"

"Into The Battle"

"Treason"

"Between The Realms"

"Point Of No Return"

"The White Horseman"

"Nephilim"

"Trial And Coronation"

"Harvester Of Souls"

"Conquest Is Over"

"This Storm"

"The Great Assault"

"Beyond The Wall"

"A New Beginning"

"War Feeds War" video:

"Point Of No Return" lyric video:

"This Storm" lyric video:

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)