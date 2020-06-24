BLIND MELON - Official Video Trailer Released For "All I Can Say", The Autobiographical Documentary On Late Frontman SHANNON HOON

Live Nation has released the powerful trailer for All I Can Say, the autobiographical documentary about Shannon Hoon, lead singer of 90s alt-rock sensation Blind Melon.

All I Can Say was painstakingly assembled by filmmakers Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy, who combed through hundreds of hours of Shannon's personal camcorder footage to build a portrait of a band's meteoric rise to fame, a seismic era in music and culture, and an artist's daily struggle with addiction.

Watch today via Virtual Cinema only here, and in select movie theaters (yes, in the real world!) starting this Friday, June 26. Visit allicansay.oscilloscope.net