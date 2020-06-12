BLIND MELON – SHANNON HOON Documentary Coming To Virtual Cinemas June 26

Oscilloscope Laboratories has announced it will theatrically release the feature documentary All I Can Say in virtual cinemas, record stores, and music venues on June 26.

Shannon Hoon, lead singer of the rock band Blind Melon, filmed himself from 1990-95 with a Hi8 video camera, recording up until a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28. His camera was a diary and his closest confidant. In the hundreds of hours of footage, Hoon meticulously documented his life – his family, his creative process, his television, his band’s rise to fame and his struggle with addiction. He filmed his daughter’s birth, and archived the politics and culture of the 90’s, an era right before the internet changed the world. Created with his own footage, voice and music, this intimate autobiography is a prescient exploration of experience and memory in the age of video. It is also Shannon Hoon’s last work, completed 23 years after his death.

Head to this location for a list of film screenings.