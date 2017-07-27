BLISS OF FLESH Debut “Renunciation” Music Video
July 27, 2017, 37 minutes ago
Bliss Of Flesh have released a video for “Renunciation”, featured on their Empyrean album, out now via Listenable Records. The clip, directed and edited by Nicolas Chaussois, can be found below.
Bliss Of Flesh developed a conceptual trilogy of three albums inspired by Dante’s Trilogy: Divine Comedy. Empyrean concludes the trilogy.
Tracklisting:
“Ascension”
“Penitent”
“Agnus Dei”
“Empyrean - Last Kingdom”
“Empyrean - Miserere Mei”
“Apostasy”
“Exercitus Caelorum”
“Renunciation”
“Renunciation” video:
“Penitent”:
Lineup:
Necurat: Vocals
Sikkardinal: Guitars
Pandemic: Guitars
J.Poizon: Bass
Fleshstigma: Drums
(Photo - Francois Lampin)