BLISS OF FLESH Debut “Renunciation” Music Video

July 27, 2017, 37 minutes ago

Bliss Of Flesh have released a video for “Renunciation”, featured on their Empyrean album, out now via Listenable Records. The clip, directed and edited by Nicolas Chaussois, can be found below.

Bliss Of Flesh developed a conceptual trilogy of three albums inspired by Dante’s Trilogy: Divine Comedy. Empyrean concludes the trilogy.

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”
“Penitent”
“Agnus Dei”
“Empyrean - Last Kingdom”
“Empyrean - Miserere Mei”
“Apostasy”
“Exercitus Caelorum”
“Renunciation”

“Renunciation” video:

“Penitent”:

Lineup:

Necurat: Vocals
Sikkardinal: Guitars
Pandemic: Guitars
J.Poizon: Bass
Fleshstigma: Drums

(Photo - Francois Lampin)

