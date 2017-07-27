BLISS OF FLESH Debut “Renunciation” Music Video

Bliss Of Flesh have released a video for “Renunciation”, featured on their Empyrean album, out now via Listenable Records. The clip, directed and edited by Nicolas Chaussois, can be found below.

Bliss Of Flesh developed a conceptual trilogy of three albums inspired by Dante’s Trilogy: Divine Comedy. Empyrean concludes the trilogy.

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”

“Penitent”

“Agnus Dei”

“Empyrean - Last Kingdom”

“Empyrean - Miserere Mei”

“Apostasy”

“Exercitus Caelorum”

“Renunciation”

“Renunciation” video:

“Penitent”:

Lineup:

Necurat: Vocals

Sikkardinal: Guitars

Pandemic: Guitars

J.Poizon: Bass

Fleshstigma: Drums

(Photo - Francois Lampin)