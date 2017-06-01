BLISS OF FLESH Streaming New Song “Penitent”
June 1, 2017, 22 minutes ago
Bliss Of Flesh have developed a conceptual trilogy of three albums inspired by Dante’s Trilogy: Divine Comedy. Their upcoming album, Empyrean, concludes the trilogy. The album will be released on July 7th via Listenable Records, and the track “Penitent” is available for streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Ascension”
“Penitent”
“Agnus Dei”
“Empyrean - Last Kingdom”
“Empyrean - Miserere Mei”
“Apostasy”
“Exercitus Caelorum”
“Renunciation”
“Penitent”:
Lineup:
Necurat: Vocals
Sikkardinal: Guitars
Pandemic: Guitars
J.Poizon: Bass
Fleshstigma: Drums
(Photo - Francois Lampin)