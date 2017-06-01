BLISS OF FLESH Streaming New Song “Penitent”

Bliss Of Flesh have developed a conceptual trilogy of three albums inspired by Dante’s Trilogy: Divine Comedy. Their upcoming album, Empyrean, concludes the trilogy. The album will be released on July 7th via Listenable Records, and the track “Penitent” is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Ascension”

“Penitent”

“Agnus Dei”

“Empyrean - Last Kingdom”

“Empyrean - Miserere Mei”

“Apostasy”

“Exercitus Caelorum”

“Renunciation”

“Penitent”:

Lineup:

Necurat: Vocals

Sikkardinal: Guitars

Pandemic: Guitars

J.Poizon: Bass

Fleshstigma: Drums

(Photo - Francois Lampin)