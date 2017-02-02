BLITZKRIEG Signs International Multiple Album Record Deal With Mighty Music; Video

Mighty Music welcomes the legendary NWOBHM band Blitzkrieg to the family.

Blitzkrieg formed in 1980 and besides the legendary album A Time Of Changes from 1985, the band is known for the close connection to Metallica, who recorded the song "Blitzkrieg" on the 1984 “Creeping Death" single plus the 1998 Garage Days Inc album and has performed the song on a regular basis live.

Blitzkrieg's latest album is Back From Hell from 2013, which was released both in Europe and in Japan. Blitzkrieg has been touring actively the last years with a new strong line-up, playing festivals like Sweden Rock, Metal Days and Hammer Fest. On top of that the band has toured both South America and Japan.

Blitzkrieg are currently writing material for the new album and will be entering the studio in the late summer of 2017. The first single is expected to be released in late 2017 and the album in early 2018.

Founding member and singer Brian Ross comments: "We can't wait to get started on our new album, which we should be doing towards the end of the year. This is a new, fresh start for the band in many ways.”

Michael H. Andersen, CEO Mighty Music/Target Group: "It's means a lot to me and Mighty Music to be able to sign bands I loved since I was a kid and one of them is Blitzkrieg. We will be working hard on getting this band up in the major leagues of heavy metal again where they deserve to be".

Blitzkrieg lineup:

Brian Ross - vocals

Ken Johnson - guitars

Alan Ross - guitars

Huw Holding - bass

Matt Graham - drums