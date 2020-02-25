BLOCK BUSTER Release "Flammable" Lyric Video

Block Buster have released a lyric video for "Flammable", the new single from their debut album, Losing Gravity, available via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Out In The City"

"Gone By The Morning"

"Flammable"

"Back From The Shadows"

"Losing Gravity"

"Sweet Mary Jane" (Album Version)

"Somebody To Shock Me"

"Walking Like A Dog"

"Move"

"Would You Do It Again"

"Bulletproof" (Bonus Track)

"Flammable" lyric video:

"Gone By The Morning" video:

"Out In The City" video:

"Move" video:

Lineup:

Aarni Metsäpelto - Lead vocals & Guitar

Jaakko Metsäpelto - Drums & Vocals

Joonas Arppe - Bass & Vocals

Elias Salo - Lead Guitar & Vocals