BLOCK BUSTER Release "Flammable" Lyric Video
February 25, 2020, 2 hours ago
Block Buster have released a lyric video for "Flammable", the new single from their debut album, Losing Gravity, available via Frontiers Music Srl. Order the album here, and watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
"Out In The City"
"Gone By The Morning"
"Flammable"
"Back From The Shadows"
"Losing Gravity"
"Sweet Mary Jane" (Album Version)
"Somebody To Shock Me"
"Walking Like A Dog"
"Move"
"Would You Do It Again"
"Bulletproof" (Bonus Track)
"Flammable" lyric video:
"Gone By The Morning" video:
"Out In The City" video:
"Move" video:
Lineup:
Aarni Metsäpelto - Lead vocals & Guitar
Jaakko Metsäpelto - Drums & Vocals
Joonas Arppe - Bass & Vocals
Elias Salo - Lead Guitar & Vocals