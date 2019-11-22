BLOOD EAGLE Release "A Life That Rots Away" Lyric Video; EP III Out Now

Denmark-based death metal band, Blood Eagle, have released the final To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed EP via Nuclear Blast. In celebration of the release, they offer fans the lyric video for "A Life That Rots Away" which can be seen below.

The band comments, “Here we go, another death metal Friday! Yay! Today marks the release of To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed III the third and final release from Blood Eagle. We hereby give you the first song from the EP 'A Life That Rots Away', a full fierce, energetic and grinding piece. This is indeed one of the more innovative songs, combining melodies and riffing full of triples - which makes it challenging to play live. We hope you will enjoy the release and the first video, as much as we do. Please remember to leave some comments in the social media channels, if you like what you hear! Grind on!”

The band is comprised of former members of Volbeat, Mnemic, Hatesphere, Illdisposed, and Raunchy. Officially surfaced in 2013, good friendship and love for old school death metal have made Blood Eagle an unstoppable force.

The album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios. All artwork was created by Rune Stigart.

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed tracklisting:

Part I:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man"

"Unsung Zeros"

"Impact Irreversible"

"Impact Irreversible" visualizer:

"Unsung Zeros" visualizer:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man" visualizer:

Part II:

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"Doctrine Of Death"

"Kill Your Tyrants"

"For Those Who Remain"

"Eyes Sewn Shut" lyric video:

"Doctrine Of Death" lyric video:

"Kill Your Tyrants" visualizer:

Part III:

"A Life That Rots Away"

"Worship The Wolf"

"Wall of Hate"

Blood Eagle lineup:

Michael Olsson - Vocals

Mircea Gabriel Eftemie - Guitars

Franz Hellboss - Guitars

Mikael Ehlert - Bass

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums