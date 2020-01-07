BLOOD EAGLE Release Official Video Visualizer For "Wall Of Hate"

Denmark-based death metal band, Blood Eagle, recently released the final To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed EP via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band release the video visualizer for "Wall Of Hate", featured on Part III.

The band comments, "What time is it? It’s grind ‘o clock! This song is about one of the biggest political controversies of all time. A true monumental failure for humanity. 'Wall Of Hate' is a portrait of a xenophobic, warmongering presidential candidate, spreading fear and terror - which by no means deserves a mention. In the famous words of Barney Greenway 'Make love, not war' - we support that and hereby spread the grinding gospel."

The band is comprised of former members of Volbeat, Mnemic, Hatesphere, Illdisposed, and Raunchy. Officially surfaced in 2013, good friendship and love for old school death metal have made Blood Eagle an unstoppable force.

The album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios. All artwork was created by Rune Stigart.

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed tracklisting:

Part I:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man"

"Unsung Zeros"

"Impact Irreversible"

"Impact Irreversible" visualizer:

"Unsung Zeros" visualizer:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man" visualizer:

Part II:

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"Doctrine Of Death"

"Kill Your Tyrants"

"For Those Who Remain"

"Eyes Sewn Shut" lyric video:

"Doctrine Of Death" lyric video:

"Kill Your Tyrants" visualizer:

Part III:

"A Life That Rots Away"

"Worship The Wolf"

"Wall of Hate"

"Worship The Wolf" visualizer:

"A Life That Rots Away" lyric video:

Blood Eagle lineup:

Michael Olsson - Vocals

Mircea Gabriel Eftemie - Guitars

Franz Hellboss - Guitars

Mikael Ehlert - Bass

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums