BLOOD EAGLE Release Visualizer For New Song "Impact Irreversible"

Blood Eagle recently released their first of three EPs that combined make up To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed. The Denmark based death metal band is comprised of former members of Volbeat, Mnemic, Hatesphere, Illdisposed, and Raunchy. Officially surfaced in 2013, good friendship and love for old school death metal have made Blood Eagle an unstoppable force.

Today the band releases the second visualizer from first EP, entitled "Impact Irreversible". Watch the video visualizer below.

The band comments, "'Impact Irreversible' is the third song we ever wrote. The very first two songs we ever wrote were just classic death metal. Then we started experimenting with our sound and the outcome is 'Impact Irreversible'. It's one of those that just got pieced together, first with the main riff in protools, then the rest in the rehearsal. It's one of the strongest songs on the album, with heavy triplets riffs, blast beats and some atmospheric black metal elements."

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed Part II will be released on October 18 while Part III will be released on November 22. The album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios. All artwork was created by Rune Stigart. Stay tuned for more information on the EPs.

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed tracklisting:

Part I:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man"

"Unsung Zeros"

"Impact Irreversible"

"Unsung Zeros" visualizer:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man" visualizer:

Part II:

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"Doctrine Of Death"

"Kill Your Tyrants"

"For Those Who Remain"

Part III:

"A Life That Rots Away"

"Worship The Wolf"

"Wall of Hate"

Blood Eagle lineup:

Michael Olsson - Vocals

Mircea Gabriel Eftemie - Guitars

Franz Hellboss - Guitars

Mikael Ehlert - Bass

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums