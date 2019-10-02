BLOOD EAGLE Release Visualizer For New Song "Unsung Zeros"

Blood Eagle recently announced that they have signed a worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records. The Denmark-based death metal band is comprised of former members of Volbeat, Mnemic, Hatesphere, Illdisposed, and Raunchy. Officially surfaced in 2013, good friendship and love for old school death metal have made Blood Eagle an unstoppable force.

The band will release their album To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed over three EPs this fall. Today marks the release of the first EP. Check out the visualizer for the song, "Unsung Zeros", below, and order your digital copy of the first EP here.

The band comments, "We are honoured to have signed with one of the world's leading record labels, Nuclear Blast Records! The excitement level of Blood Eagle finally finding the right home to release new material, is higher for us than we can ever express. There are people who want to hear this band, as was evident in the reaction to our performances on multiple European festivals in the last couple of years. We are excited and grateful to be working with the guys at Nuclear Blast, as they strongly will help facilitate and take the Eagle to the next level.

"On a musical note, we took all our inspirations from Napalm Death, Bolt Thrower, Morbid Angel and a tad (like 2%) of Mastodon and threw them into the musical cooking pot. The result is our new release, To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed I, II, III which will be released as three EPs in September, October and November. Out on Nuclear Blast Records."

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed Part II will be released on October 18 while Part III will be released on November 22. The album was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios. All artwork was created by Rune Stigart. Stay tuned for more information on the EPs.

To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed tracklisting:

Part I:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man"

"Unsung Zeros"

"Impact Irreversible"

"Unsung Zeros" visualizer:

"Feed On The Blood Of Man" visualizer:

Part II:

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"Doctrine Of Death"

"Kill Your Tyrants"

"For Those Who Remain"

Part III:

"A Life That Rots Away"

"Worship The Wolf"

"Wall of Hate"

Blood Eagle lineup:

Michael Olsson - Vocals

Mircea Gabriel Eftemie - Guitars

Franz Hellboss - Guitars

Mikael Ehlert - Bass

Morten Toft Hansen - Drums