BLOOD INCANTATION Release "Inner Paths (To Outer Space)" Single And Music Video

Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have joined forces with Century Media Records to release the band’s second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, outside of North America, Mexico and Canada. Dark Descent Records will be handling the American release and the album will be available worldwide on November 22.

Now, Blood Incantation release the first video/single in support of the new opus: “'Inner Paths (To Outer Space)' is a meditative journey through the inner cosmos of the human mind. We improvised this track on psychedelics over a period of several months, allowing it to grow and evolve as it chose. As probably one of the shortest guest appearances in music history, the sole growl towards the end has been performed by Antti Boman of the mighty Demilich! The atmosphere is meant to allow the listener time and space to explore their own thoughts and go on their own journey before the epic brutality of the album returns for the final track.”

The video for "Inner Paths (To Outer Space)" features visuals crafted by Miles Skarin and can be viewed below:

Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.

The album will be released as Limited Edition CD Digipak with green logo patch, Gatefold LP with 20 page pamphlet, lyric sheet, CD and poster as well as on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Slave Species Of The Gods"

"The Giza Power Plant"

"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"

"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"

Tour dates:

October

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Portland, OR - Dantes

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom

19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social

20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall

22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

Lineup:

Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals

Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars

Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass

Isaac Faulk - Drums