BLOOD INCANTATION Release "Inner Paths (To Outer Space)" Single And Music Video
October 11, 2019, an hour ago
Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have joined forces with Century Media Records to release the band’s second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, outside of North America, Mexico and Canada. Dark Descent Records will be handling the American release and the album will be available worldwide on November 22.
Now, Blood Incantation release the first video/single in support of the new opus: “'Inner Paths (To Outer Space)' is a meditative journey through the inner cosmos of the human mind. We improvised this track on psychedelics over a period of several months, allowing it to grow and evolve as it chose. As probably one of the shortest guest appearances in music history, the sole growl towards the end has been performed by Antti Boman of the mighty Demilich! The atmosphere is meant to allow the listener time and space to explore their own thoughts and go on their own journey before the epic brutality of the album returns for the final track.”
The video for "Inner Paths (To Outer Space)" features visuals crafted by Miles Skarin and can be viewed below:
Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.
The album will be released as Limited Edition CD Digipak with green logo patch, Gatefold LP with 20 page pamphlet, lyric sheet, CD and poster as well as on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Slave Species Of The Gods"
"The Giza Power Plant"
"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"
"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"
Tour dates:
October
11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Portland, OR - Dantes
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom
19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social
20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall
22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s
26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes
29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
Lineup:
Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals
Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars
Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass
Isaac Faulk - Drums