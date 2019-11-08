BLOOD INCANTATION Release “Slave Species Of The Gods” Video And Single

Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have joined forces with Century Media Records to release the band’s second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, outside of North America, Mexico and Canada. Dark Descent Records will be handling the American release and the album will be available worldwide on November 22.

New track, “Slave Species Of The Gods”, is streaming below.

The band comments:

“‘Slave Species Of The Gods; was filmed at our performance in Santa Ana on October 11 during our tour with Immolation. Directed and edited by Gabe Gomez, who first filmed us on our very first tour, the video for this song evokes the disorienting, chaotic and psychedelic vibe of our live concert. Filmed directly onto VHS, the video contains an aesthetic similar to many of our favorite old recordings of classic bands while also being engagingly trippy. The song itself was the second song written for Hidden History Of The Human Race and has been played live since the Decibel tour. Being the first track on the record, ‘Slave Species Of The Gods’ is meant as a full force brutalizer, going non-stop over the course of its relatively short five minutes and thirty-one seconds.”

Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.

The album will be released as Limited Edition CD Digipak with green logo patch, Gatefold LP with 20 page pamphlet, lyric sheet, CD and poster as well as on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Slave Species Of The Gods"

"The Giza Power Plant"

"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"

"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"

"Slave Species Of The Gods" video:

Lineup:

Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals

Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars

Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass

Isaac Faulk - Drums