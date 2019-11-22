BLOOD INCANTATION's Hidden History Of The Human Race Album Out Now; Unboxing Video Posted

Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have released their second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, available via Century Media Records outside of North America, Mexico and Canada, and through Dark Descent Records in North America. An unboxing video for the album can be seen below:

Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.

The album is released as Limited Edition CD Digipak with green logo patch, Gatefold LP with 20 page pamphlet, lyric sheet, CD and poster as well as on all digital platforms. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Slave Species Of The Gods"

"The Giza Power Plant"

"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"

"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"

"Slave Species Of The Gods" video:

Lineup:

Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals

Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars

Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass

Isaac Faulk - Drums