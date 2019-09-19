BLOOD INCANTATION Sign With Century Media Records; Hidden History Of The Human Race Album Due In November

Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have joined forces with Century Media Records to release the band’s second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, outside of North America, Mexico and Canada. Dark Descent Records will be handling the American release and the album will be available worldwide on November 22.

Featuring classic 1970s artwork by Sci-Fi god Bruce Pennington, Hidden History Of The Human Race promises to be both a meditative inquiry on the mystery and nature of human consciousness, and a dynamic foray into the realms of progressive, brutal and atmospheric death metal, as revealed by Blood Incantation.

Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.

Tracklisting:

"Slave Species Of The Gods"

"The Giza Power Plant"

"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"

"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"

Today, Blood Incantation also celebrate the start of the The Last Atonement Tour, which will take them all across North American with dark death metal pioneers, Immolation.





September

19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall

20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar

27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s

28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

October

1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

3 - Dallas, TX - Trees

4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s

8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - Portland, OR - Dantes

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom

19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social

20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall

22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace

25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s

26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti

27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes

29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club

Lineup:

Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals

Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars

Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass

Isaac Faulk - Drums