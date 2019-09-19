BLOOD INCANTATION Sign With Century Media Records; Hidden History Of The Human Race Album Due In November
September 19, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Cosmic death metal band, Blood Incantation, have joined forces with Century Media Records to release the band’s second studio album, Hidden History Of The Human Race, outside of North America, Mexico and Canada. Dark Descent Records will be handling the American release and the album will be available worldwide on November 22.
Featuring classic 1970s artwork by Sci-Fi god Bruce Pennington, Hidden History Of The Human Race promises to be both a meditative inquiry on the mystery and nature of human consciousness, and a dynamic foray into the realms of progressive, brutal and atmospheric death metal, as revealed by Blood Incantation.
Recorded completely analogue at World Famous Studios in Denver, CO, Hidden History Of The Human Race expands the sonic cosmos explored on Blood Incantation’s critically acclaimed debut Starspawn.
Tracklisting:
"Slave Species Of The Gods"
"The Giza Power Plant"
"Inner Paths (To Outer Space)"
"Awakening From The Dream Of Existence To The Multidimensional Nature Of Our Reality (Mirror Of The Soul)"
Today, Blood Incantation also celebrate the start of the The Last Atonement Tour, which will take them all across North American with dark death metal pioneers, Immolation.
September
19 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall
20 - Elmhurst, NY - Blackthorn 51
21 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
22 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
24 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
26 - Ybor City, FL - Crowbar
27 - Margate, FL - O’Malley’s
28 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
29 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
30 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
October
1 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
2 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
3 - Dallas, TX - Trees
4 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
6 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe’s
8 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
9 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go
10 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
11 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s
12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
13 - Portland, OR - Dantes
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
15 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
16 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
17 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Ballroom
19 - Winnipeg, MB - The Good Will Social
20 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
21 - Milwaukee, WI - Walker’s Point Music Hall
22 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
23 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
24 - Toronto, ON - Lee’s Palace
25 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick’s
26 - Quebec City, QC - L’Anti
27 - Sherbrooke, QC - Bar Le Magog
28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes
29 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
Lineup:
Paul Riedl - Guitars, Vocals
Morris Kolontyrsky - Guitars
Jeff Barrett - Fretless Bass
Isaac Faulk - Drums