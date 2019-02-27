BLOOD OF CHRIST Sign Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Canadian epic dark metal band, Blood Of Christ, has inked a deal with Extreme Management Group. BOC began their career in the early '90s, making a blackened death metal hybrid that sounded similar to a mashup of Carcass and Enslaved. Fiends whom were raised on the sheer brutality and boundary-smashing efforts of Morbid Angel, or the pioneering and challenging progressive grind-core of Liverpudlian innovators Carcass, the epic and majestic sounds of Viking artisans Enslaved or even the groove laden proto-death of Brazilian legends Sepultura will find something rousing and engulfing within Blood Of Christ.

All of these influences and components meet head-on and shatter the boundaries of conventional arrangements and ultimately take the listener away to territory similarly explored by none before.

On signing to Extreme Management Group, the band said, "The time just seems right to take Blood Of Christ to the next level, which we will do with Extreme Management Group!"

Manager Mark Kloeppel said, "BOC is a death metal classic and Canadian gem that still has a lot of growth ahead of them. I'm very excited to push this forward."

Musically, at the beginning they were closest to Cannibal Corpse, although other metal bands like Morbid Angel, Kataklysm, and Carcass played a role in their sound. A 1995 demo (that saw a shift in style to what is now their own blend of death and black metal) helped the band secure a deal with Pulverizer Records, which released their debut album, ...A Dream To Remember in 1997. A strong underground following began to build behind the group with albums like ...A Dream To Remember and 2002's As The Rain Gently Falls.

In 2018, after two years of gigging the band returned from its self-imposed exile with the CDN Records issued epic album, Unrelenting Declivity Of Anguish, a seven-track set of all new material that dabbled in everything from death metal to doom and black metal.

Blood Of Christ is the embodiment of an epic dark metal. With the addition of Extreme Management Group in the fold, expect great things to come from Blood Of Christ.