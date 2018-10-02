BLOOD OF SERPENTS – “Mater Tenebris” Video Released

Swedish black metallers Blood of Serpents release the official music video for "Mater Tenebris" from their new album Sulphur Sovereign.

The band has taken a decided step into an extreme black metal direction, going at full speed with forceful vocals that rip and roar with equal measure. Mixed with dark melodic guitar work, and crushing riffs, Sulphur Sovereign is slated to be a standout black metal release of 2018. 

Sulphur Sovereign is produced by Lars Broddesson (ex-Marduk) and mixed and mastered by Magnus “Devo” Andersson (Marduk). Cover art by Khaos Diktator Designs.

Tracklisting:

“Mater Tenebris”
“In Darkness, Brotherhood”
“Devil’s Tongue”
“Evictor Of Christ”
“As The Temple Burns”
“Canticle”
“As Nocturnal Dimensions Beckon”
“Upon Waters Dark”
“Prophet Of A False Faith”
“A Void Between Worlds”

"Devil's Tongue":

Announcement trailer:



