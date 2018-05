Swedish black metallers Blood Of Serpents have signed Non Serviam Records. Their upcoming album Sulphur Sovereign will be released on September 25th on digpak CD and digital.

Sulphur Sovereign is the follow-up to the 2014 debut Black Dawn and was produced by Lars Broddesson (ex-Marduk) and mixed and mastered by Magnus “Devo” Andersson (Marduk).

Announcement trailer: