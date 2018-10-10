BLOOD OF THE SUN – Blood’s Thicker Than Love Album Streaming In Full

Blood Of The Sun’s new album Blood’s Thicker Than Love will be released October 19th via Listenable Records. Blood ‘s Thicker Than Love is catchy ‘70s hard rock. The album is streaming in full ahead of its release and can be listened by using the Bandcamp player below:

"Blood's thicker than love" by BLOOD OF THE SUN

Tracklisting:

“Keep The Lemmys Comin’”

“My Time”

“Livin’ For The Night”

“Air Rises As You Drown”

“Stained Glass Window”

“Blood Of The Road”

Blood Of The Sun begin a European tour tonight:

October

10 – Bonn, Germany – Harmone

11 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard

12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Desertfest 2018

13 – London, UK – The Dome

14 – Munster, Germany – Rare Guitar

16 – Berlin, Germany – SO36

17 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club

18 – Munich, Germany – Backstage

19 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Void 2018