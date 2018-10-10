BLOOD OF THE SUN – Blood’s Thicker Than Love Album Streaming In Full
Blood Of The Sun’s new album Blood’s Thicker Than Love will be released October 19th via Listenable Records. Blood ‘s Thicker Than Love is catchy ‘70s hard rock. The album is streaming in full ahead of its release and can be listened by using the Bandcamp player below:
Tracklisting:
“Keep The Lemmys Comin’”
“My Time”
“Livin’ For The Night”
“Air Rises As You Drown”
“Stained Glass Window”
“Blood Of The Road”
Blood Of The Sun begin a European tour tonight:
October
10 – Bonn, Germany – Harmone
11 – Dortmund, Germany – Junkyard
12 – Antwerp, Belgium – Desertfest 2018
13 – London, UK – The Dome
14 – Munster, Germany – Rare Guitar
16 – Berlin, Germany – SO36
17 – Osnabruck, Germany – Bastard Club
18 – Munich, Germany – Backstage
19 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Void 2018