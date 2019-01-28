BLOOD OF THE SUN Live At Crossroads Festival 2018; HQ Video Of Full Set Streaming

Texas-based '70s-inspired hard rockers Blood Of The Sun, featuring drummer Henry Vasquez (Saint Vitus), performed at the Crossroads Festival in Bonn, Germany on October 10th, 2018. WDR Rockpalast has posted footage of the band's full set.

Setlist:

"Keep The Lemmy's Comin'"

"Hell On It's Knees"

"My Time"

"Burnin'"

"Livin' For The Night"

"Blood Of The Road"

"Air Rises As You Drown"

"Can't Stop My Heart"

"I Just Wanna Make Love To You"