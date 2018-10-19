BLOOD OF THE SUN Streaming Live Footage From European Tour

Blood's Thicker Than Love is the forthcoming new full-length from Texas-based '70s-inspired hard rockers Blood Of The Sun, featuring drummer Henry Vasquez (Saint Vitus).

Drawing influences from the likes of Deep Purple, Mountain, Humble Pie, and Led Zeppelin, Blood Of The Sun has been delivering ultra-catchy hard rock over the course of four albums, churning out upbeat '70s radio hits with ease and conviction. The band's latest long player will see release in the US on November 2nd via Listenable Records.

In the meantime, sample some pro-shot live footage of the band from their recent European tour.

Founded by Vasquez and keyboard player Dave Gryder, Blood Of The Sun has been joined by a number of talented players over the years, including Derek St. Holmes from Ted Nugent's band. Blood Of The Sun 2018 however is stronger than ever before featuring vocalist Sean Vargas, who was recruited shortly after the release of their previous album Burning On The Wings Of Desire. A natural fit thanks to his high register wail and just enough grit, Vargas is united by newest additions, guitarists Wyatt Burton and Alex Johnson. These three players have rounded out the lineup of the band's core, being Vasquez, Gryder, and bassist Roger "Kip" Yma on bass.

"We got in the jam room and everything just clicked," notes Vasquez of the Blood's Thicker Than Love writing process, "it was pretty smooth sailing after that, minus the Texas heat.

"We began tracking the album early July," he continues. "We recorded at The Lair in Arlington, Texas with our guitar player Alex Johnson handling the engineering. We took a straightforward approach. We just got in and laid down our tracks and tried to make a killer hard rock record our way. Alex did an excellent job, not to mention the usual superb mixing and mastering by Tony Reed (Mos Generator, Stone Axe)."

The debut track from Blood's Thicker Than Love, "Keep The Lemmys Comin'," is a particular stand out. "'Keep The Lemmys Comin" was written right after [Motörhead's] Lemmy [Kilmister] passed. The lyrics just came right away. Everyone was talking about how Jack and Cokes were going to be called Lemmys and we thought that was a killer way to pay tribute to him. He's an absolute legend and a huge influence, especially on our guitar players Wyatt and Alex. Once they joined, they put their own spin on what was there and we came out with what we think is a great homage to the man, myth, and legend of Lemmy. The song is about living in the moment and going all out. There are times when it’s necessary to go off the deep end and this song is the soundtrack for a time like that. It's also a killer driving song!"

"Blood's thicker than love" by BLOOD OF THE SUN

Tracklisting:

“Keep The Lemmys Comin’”

“My Time”

“Livin’ For The Night”

“Air Rises As You Drown”

“Stained Glass Window”

“Blood Of The Road”

Blood Of The Sun's European Tour:

October

19 – Leeuwarden, Netherlands – Into The Void 2018