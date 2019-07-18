BLOOD OF THE WOLF Release Music Video For "The Sword Is My Light And My Salvation"

Blackened death juggernaut, Blood Of The Wolf, have released a video for "The Sword Is My Light And My Salvation", a track from the album, II: Campaign Of Extermination.

Film and Cinematography recording by Frank G. and Christopher G. Video editing and production by Christopher G.

II: Campaign of Extermination was mixed and mastered by Joe Tiberi, February through August of 2017. All songs written and arranged by Blood of the Wolf. Cover art created by Agus Wibowo.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder The Drums of War"

"Campaign Of Extermination"

"Beneditio Ultionis: Their Blood For My Glory"

"Erupting Volcanic Wrath"

"The Sword Is My Light And My Salvation"

"Scorched Earth Ceremony"

"With Fire And A Thousand Flashing Blades"

"A Sermon Of Slaughtered Foes"

"Scorched Earth Ceremony":

"Campaign Of Extermination":