BLOOD OF THE WOLF Set April Release Date For II: Campaign Of Extermination Album; Title Track Streaming

Blackened death juggernaut, Blood Of The Wolf, has returned to embark upon a Campaign Of Extermination. This eight-track onslaught is a continuation of the band's 2015 debut, I: The Law Of Retaliation.

To showcase the intensity that is II: Campaign Of Extermination, Blood Of The Wolf has launched a stream of the album's title track. Listen below. The album will be released on April 7th.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder The Drums of War"

"Campaign Of Extermination"

"Beneditio Ultionis: Their Blood For My Glory"

"Erupting Volcanic Wrath"

"The Sword Is My Light And My Salvation"

"Scorched Earth Ceremony"

"With Fire And A Thousand Flashing Blades"

"A Sermon Of Slaughtered Foes"

"Campaign Of Extermination":

Campaign of Extermination by Blood of the Wolf

II: Campaign of Extermination was mixed and mastered by Joe Tiberi, February through August of 2017. All songs written and arranged by Blood of the Wolf. Cover art created by Agus Wibowo.

(Live photo - Tammy Guillen)