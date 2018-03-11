BLOOD OF THE WOLF Streaming New Track "Scorched Earth Ceremony"

Blackened death juggernaut Blood Of The Wolf are streaming "Scorched Earth Ceremony", a track from the follow-up to the band's 2015 debut I: The Law Of Retaliation. The new album, II: Campaign Of Extermination, will be released on April 7th. Listen to the new song below.

II: Campaign of Extermination was mixed and mastered by Joe Tiberi, February through August of 2017. All songs written and arranged by Blood of the Wolf. Cover art created by Agus Wibowo.

Tracklisting:

"Thunder The Drums of War"

"Campaign Of Extermination"

"Beneditio Ultionis: Their Blood For My Glory"

"Erupting Volcanic Wrath"

"The Sword Is My Light And My Salvation"

"Scorched Earth Ceremony"

"With Fire And A Thousand Flashing Blades"

"A Sermon Of Slaughtered Foes"

"Scorched Earth Ceremony":

"Campaign Of Extermination":

Campaign of Extermination by Blood of the Wolf

(Live photo - Tammy Guillen)