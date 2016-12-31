BLOOD OF VANGOGH Release Official Video For New Single "Lies" Featuring Former METAL CHURCH Frontman RONNY MUNROE

Blood Of VanGogh have released an official video for their new song "Lies", found below. They have also issued the following message:

"We are very excited to release our first single off the new album. We will be releasing one song at a time. First single/video featuring the incredible Ronny Munroe (Metal Church) on lead vocals."

in 2015, Metal Church recently announced the return of legendary frontman Mike Howe, who first took the place of original singer David Wayne in the mid-'80s. Munroe, who fronted the band from 2003-2014, commented on the return of Howe to the band:

“Congratulations to Mike Howe in his new appointment as the new lead vocalist of Metal Church. Wishing him and the band all the best moving forward!”

In the summer of 2014 Metal Church suddenly found themselves in need of a new singer. As fate would have it, guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof was already in talks with Mike for another project that he was working on with Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler, so he decided to ask Mike to rejoin Metal Church. Mike agreed, but true to form, didn’t want to make it official until he knew for sure that the integrity of the new material was there.

In Mike’s own words, "I didn't want to come back to Metal Church just for nostalgia, it had to be for the right reasons, it had to be the best stuff we’ve ever written together or it just wouldn't be worth it to anyone, especially the fans.”

Soon after, Kurdt and Mike began exchanging ideas and writing new material with the band. The end result sounds like “classic Mike Howe-era Metal Church, it’s both heavy and melodic”, says Vanderhoof, who further states, “Mike sounds the same as he did 20 years ago, this is going to be truly epic!!”

Drummer Jeff Plate comments, “Mike Howe is the ONLY singer for Metal Church. He has a reputation of complete honour and respect. We can now take Metal Church to the next level!”

Mike Howe originally joined Metal Church in the late 80s and released three albums with the band: The Human Factor, Blessing In Disguise and Hanging In The Balance. Mike was also the face of popular music videos “Date With Poverty” and “Badlands” that aired during MTV’s heyday.