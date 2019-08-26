BLOOD RED THRONE Launch Video For New Song "InStructed InSanity"

Norwegian death metallers, Blood Red Throne, have released a video for "InStructed InSanity", a track from their upcoming Fit To Kill album. Find the clip below.

Blood Red Throne needs no introduction in the death metal world. But in case you need one: they've killed it since 1998, when guitar player Død (ex-Satyricon) formed the band. Since then, they've become a death metal legend and one of the hardest working names in the Norwegian scene, having released eight studio albums, done countless tours and played in major festivals worldwide.

Now it's time for album number 9. Fit To Kill has nine songs of pure Norwegian death metal, a cover artwork designed by Giannis Nakos and sees Blood Red Throne at the peak of their form.

Død states: "We keep climbing the Throne. Fit To Kill is by far our most old-school release since 2003's Affiliated With The Suffering. Back to the roots. Death metal never dies.”

Fit To Kill will be released on CD, vinyl LP (transparent and green versions) and digital through Mighty Music on September 13. Pre-orders are available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Requiem Mass“

“Bloodity“

“Killing Machine Pt. 2“

“WhoreZone“

“Skyggemannen“

“InStructed InSanity“

“Movement Of The Parasites“

“Deal It Or Die“

“End“

"InStructed InSanity" video:

“Requiem Mass” lyric video:

Lineup:

Daniel “Død” Olaisen - guitar

Ivan “Meathook” Gujic - guitar

Freddy "the Shred" Bolsø - drums

Stian "Gunner" Gundersen - bass

Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen - vocals