BLOOD RED THRONE Signs With Mighty Music; Fit To Kill Album Due This Spring

Mighty Music announces the signing of one of death metal most iconic bands: Blood Red Throne. The Norwegian masters will have their new full-length album, entitled Fit To Kill, released in late spring.

Død, guitar player, founder and mastermind says, "2018 was a quiet year for us. Now, we start 2019 by joining forces with our Scandinavian friends in Mighty Music record label, that will release our 9th album, Fit To Kill, this spring. We have several live shows comin' up and we're ready as fuck to take back the "Throne"."

Fernando Reis from Mighty Music, comments: "We've been following Blood Red Throne as fans since their Monument Of Death debut album in 2001, and have always been fans of their crunchy, technically pinched, full-on death metal. They've been carrying the DM flame in Scandinavia throughout all the black metal several waves. When the opportunity came to work with them, there was no room for second thoughts."

Live dates:

January

25 - Flytten - Haugesung, Norway

26 - Checkpoint Charlie - Stavager, Norway

February

8 - Kick Nattklubb & Scene - Kristiansand, Norway

9 - Megafon - Skien, Norway

Blood Red Throne celebrates 21 years in the scene and will release their ninth album in 2019 with following live shows to support their best album so far. The band was started by still remaining member, Daniel "Død" Olaisen, when he played in Satyricon in the 90's. Original drummer, Freddy "Fred the Shred" Bolsø, returned in 2013 and Ivan "Meathook" Gujic, Ole "Hellbent" Madsen and Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen have been in the team the last 8 to 10 years. Stian «Gunner» Gundersen has recently been replaced as their new bass player.

Blood Red Throne is known for their energetic and connecting live-shows and has toured many parts of the world the last 20 years. Both as headliners, but also on support tours with Dimmu Borgir, Enslaved, Suffocation, Cryptopsy... to name a few. They have done big festivals as Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock and many others.

Lineup:

Daniel ”Død” Olaisen - guitar

Ivan ”Meathook” Gujic - guitar

Freddy "the Shred" Bolsø - drums

Stian "Gunner" Gundersen - bass

Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen - vocals