BLOOD RED THRONE To Release Fit To Kill Album In September; "InStructed InSanity" Lyric Video Streaming

Norwegian death metal band, Blood Red Throne, have announced the first details of their new studio album. The record, the ninth in their 20 year career, will be called Fit To Kill and will be released on September 13 via Mighty Music. The artwork was done by Giannis Nakos.

Guitar player Død states: "We keep climbing the Throne. Fit To Kill is by far our most old-school release since 2003's Affiliated With the Suffering. Back to the roots. Death metal never dies."

One of the tracks of the album, "InStructed InSanity" can be heard via the lyric video below. Pre-orders for Fit To Kill will start in June. It will be released on CD, LP, ltd LP and boxset.

Blood Red Throne celebrates 21 years in the scene and will release their ninth album in 2019 with following live shows to support their best album so far. The band was started by still remaining member, Daniel "Død" Olaisen, when he played in Satyricon in the 90's. Original drummer, Freddy "Fred the Shred" Bolsø, returned in 2013 and Ivan "Meathook" Gujic, Ole "Hellbent" Madsen and Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen have been in the team the last 8 to 10 years. Stian "Gunner" Gundersen has recently been replaced as their new bass player.

Blood Red Throne is known for their energetic and connecting live-shows and has toured many parts of the world the last 20 years. Both as headliners, but also on support tours with Dimmu Borgir, Enslaved, Suffocation, Cryptopsy... to name a few. They have done big festivals as Wacken, Hellfest, Bloodstock and many others.

Live dates:

May

31 - Grabbenacht Festival - Germany

June

1 - Fuck the Commerce - Germany

7 - Las Vegas Deathfest - US

November

2 - Damnation Fest - UK

Lineup:

Daniel ”Død” Olaisen - guitar

Ivan ”Meathook” Gujic - guitar

Freddy "the Shred" Bolsø - drums

Stian "Gunner" Gundersen - bass

Yngve "Bolt" Christiansen - vocals