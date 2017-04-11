BLOOD STAIN CHILD - Official Video For Forthcoming Single "Trance Dead Kingdom" Released

Japanese trance metal act Blood Stain Child, who have been plagued in recent years by line-up changes, recently returned with a new single/video entitled "Tri Odyssey", released on April 3rd on all digital platforms (iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, etc.). It was produced by Jacob Hansen and features new vocalist Saika, along with new bassist Yakky. They replace Kiki - who joined in 2012 replacing Sophia (Season Of Ghosts) - and founding bassist/vocalist Ryo respectively.

Blood Stain Child have posted the official video for a new single, "Trance Dead Kingdom", which will be officially released on May 9th. The video for "Tri Odyssey" is also available below. A third single, "Gaia Evolution", will be released on June 6th.

