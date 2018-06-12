BLOOD STAIN CHILD Post Audio Teaser For New Best Of Compilation

Japanese trance metal act Blood Stain Child, who have been plagued in recent years by several line-up changes, will release a Best Of compilation entitled The Legend on June 13th. It will feature re-recorded and rearranged material from the band's catalogue, which stretches back to 2002 over five albums, four EPs, and four singers. An album trailer is available below.

The tracklist for The Legend is as follows:

"Kamui - Shinto"

"Silence Of Nothern Hell"

"Crimson Symphony"

"Requiem"

"Mystic Your Heart"

"System B.U.R.S.T."

"Clone Life"

"Final Sky"

"Embrace Me"

"Truth"

"Exotic 6"

"Freedom"

"Another Dimension"

"Forever Free"

"Eternal" (bonus track)

Blood Stain Child in 2018 is:

Saika - vocals

Ryu - lead guitar, synth guitar

G.S.R - rhythm guitar, synth guitar

Yasu - drums, percussion

Yakky - bass

Aki - synth