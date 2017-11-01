BLOOD YOUTH Release “Parasite” Live Music Video

Harrogate, UK-based heavy-hitters, Blood Youth, have unleashed a live music video for “Parasite”, taken from the band’s debut album Beyond Repair, which was released in April this year via Rude Records.

Frontman Kaya Tarsus comments on the song and video: “’Parasite’ is probably the heaviest song we have written so far! Lyrically it’s about how substances can radically change who we are as a person. The kindest people can turn into raging maniacs after a few drinks. I remember seeing it happen when I was in a bar. I couldn’t stop thinking about it and ended up writing the chorus on my phone that night! The video is a compilation of the many shows we have played over the last 12 months and perfectly showcases the intensity of a BY show! We are so stoked with how it all turned out!"

It’s been a phenomenal year for Blood Youth. Since the release of their debut album Beyond Repair in April, the band have spent the best part of 2017 destroying venues across the UK and Europe on tours with blessthefall and Neck Deep, and winning over new audiences with knockout performances at Download Festival and Groezrock.

If that wasn’t enough, the hard-working trio have added a string of high-profile support slots for this winter:

November

5 - Nottingham, England - Rock City *

13 - London, Kentish Town, England - The Forum ** (Sold Out)

15 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle **

December

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island ^

27 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche ^

28 - München, Germany - Backstage Werk ^

29- Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage ^

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan ^

* - supporting Neck Deep

** - supporting Prophets Of Rage

^ - supporting Caliban