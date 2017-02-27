BLOOD YOUTH Streaming “Making Waves” Track From Upcoming Debut Album

Harrogate, UK-based heavy-hitters, Blood Youth, have unleashed “Making Waves”, the second single to be taken from their debut album, Beyond Repair, set for release on April 7th via Rude Records. The track is available for streaming below.

Vocalist Kaya Tarsus reveals of the song’s origin and inspiration: “”Making Waves” is about numbing the pain, erasing memories and the conversations I had with strangers when I was at a very low point. It's about a time when I was living on my own, depressed with no distractions. I found myself just constantly thinking about everything I was going through. I thought that I could fix this by going out every single night, sometimes on my own, just so I could distract myself for a few hours. Ironically, I would always end up feeling so much worse in the morning. Making Waves was actually the first track written for Beyond Repair and inspired the entire album theme.”

Recording for Beyond Repair took place between Jonny Renshaw at Bandit Studios and Robin Adams at The Warehouse, with mixing by Studio Fredman and rounded off with mastering by Alan Douches at West West Side. The result is a blend of furious metal and hardcore, deep and dark with a jolt of adrenaline, offering up guaranteed circle-pit starters in tandem with opening up into massive sing-alongs.

As Tarsus puts it: “Beyond Repair is about being angry, it's about how we deal with this anger in the modern age. We were aiming to create something very aggressive but very real. With Beyond Repair, I believe we have achieved just that."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Making Waves”

“What I’m Running From”

“Savanna”

“Parasite”

“I Remember”

“Reason To Stay”

“Pulling Teethv

“Buying Time”

“Bless”

“Man Made Disaster”

“Making Waves”:

“Reason To Stay” video: