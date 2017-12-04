BLOODBATH Featuring KATATONIA, OPETH, PARADISE LOST Members To Hit The Studio In January; North American Tour Dates Announced

Death metal supergroup Bloodbath, featuring members of Katatonia, Opeth, and Paradise Lost, will hit the studio in January to begin recording the follow-up to their 2014 album, Grand Morbid Funeral. The band have also announced dates for a North American tour in May.

Vocalist Nick Holmes (Paradise Lost) spoke with Metal Wani’s Jake Patton to discuss the new album and impending tour. Listen below.

Bloodbath will bring their Live Morbid Funerals tour to North America in May 2018. Tickets are on sale now.

Says the band: "It's great to be heading back to the States for not only Bloodbath’s second appearance at the Maryland Deathfest but several East and West coast US shows, as well as a bloody gruesome debut on Canadian soil!"

Tour dates:

May

23 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Modified Ghost Festival - Vancouver, BC

25 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

27 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

28 - Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON

29 - Corona - Montreal, QC