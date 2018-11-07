BLOODBATH Featuring PARADISE LOST, KATATONIA, OPETH Members Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

WDR Rockpalast live streamed performances from the 2018 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival from Dinkelsbühl. Watch demonic death metal supergroup Bloodbath’s full set from August 18th below.

Setlist:

"Let The Stillborn Come To Me"

"Cry My Name"

"So You Die"

"Breeding Death"

"Anne"

"Cancer Of The Soul"

"Like Fire"

"Outnumbering The Day"

"Bathe In The Blood"

"Mock The Cross"

"Eaten"

Bloodbath’s fifth slice of morbid savagery, The Arrow Of Satan Is Drawn, is out now via Peaceville. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Fleischmann"

"Bloodicide"

"Wayward Samaritan"

"Levitator"

"Deader"

"March Of The Crucifers"

"Morbid Antichrist"

"Warhead Ritual"

"Only The Dead Survive"

"Chainsaw Lullaby"

Bonus tracks on limited edition CD:

"Ride The Waves Of Fire"

"Wide Eyed Abandon"

"Chainsaw Lullaby" video:

"Bloodicide" lyric video:

Bloodbath lineup:

Old Nick - vocals

Blakkheim - guitar

Lord Seth - bass

Joakim - guitar

Axe - drums