BLOODBATH Forced To Postpone  North American Tour

Due to unforeseen and uncontrollable circumstances involving complications with the US visa process, Swedish masters of death metal Bloodbath have been forced to postpone their upcoming North American tour dates. The band’s excursion was set to begin this week and included performances at Maryland Deathfest and Modified Ghost Festival. The tour will be rescheduled for a later date.

"It’s with an immense mix of anger, frustration and sadness that we’re forced to announce the following news - we will not be flying out tomorrow to begin our first North American tour we all so much looked forward to playing. We’ve been rehearsing and preparing this for months and our gear and bags are packed ready by the doorstep, but sadly due to the US Immigration and Embassy making a mistake with our visas, they couldn’t fix it in time and reissue it. We hoped we never would have to make this kind of announcement, we were still trusting they would issue it in time to the very bitter end, but now with less than 24 hours to go, we have to accept our fate, it ain’t gonna happen. We’re so sorry for all of you who bought a ticket and made plans to come see Bloodbath! On any kind of positive note, we WILL be rescheduling (nothing else is acceptable!) and prepare to play the tour as soon as possible. More news on refunds etc. ASAP" - Bloodbath

The following Bloodbath shows will NOT be happening:

May

23 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

24 - Modified Ghost Festival - Vancouver, BC

25 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

26 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

27 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

28 - Phoenix Concert Theater - Toronto, ON

29 - Corona - Montreal, QC

Bloodbath is a titan of death metal from Stockholm, Sweden, notable for the inclusion of Katatonia, Opeth and Paradise Lost members.

Formed in 1998 with a mutual fascination for horror and the glory days of death metal (especially the old Florida and Stockholm ‘Sunlight’ scenes), the band has remained a leading light of extreme metal since their Breeding Death EP was unleashed back in 2000, and a formidable force for 15 years, further cemented by their devastating - and most successful album to date – The Fathomless Mastery in 2008. Following the departure of Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt and months of speculation and rumour, Nick Holmes was announced as the new vocalist of Bloodbath in 2014 and the band’s fourth full length studio album followed - Grand Morbid Funeral, undoubtedly the band’s darkest and dirtiest opus yet; an organic collection of filth-ridden tracks straight from the grave, boldly eschewing the approach of somewhat over-produced modern death metal in favour of something altogether more rotten to the bone. With eerie doom-like melodies mixed with raw and savage riffing, and featuring a number of guest appearances including Chris Reifert and Eric Cutler from US gore-masters Autopsy.