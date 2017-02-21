BLOODBOUND Streaming “Stand And Fight” Track From Upcoming War Of Dragons Album

Swedish power metallers, Bloodbound, are streaming the track “Stand And Fight”, featured on the upcoming War Of Dragons album, out this Friday, February 24th, via AFM Records. The song is available for streaming below.

It’s been an impressive journey for Bloodbound: The Swedish power metal commando has become more and more popular in recent years. All this falls back on talent and hard work. Since 2005 Bloodbound have not only released six studio albums and a live DVD/CD, they have also toured with giants such as Sabaton, HammerFall and U.D.O. – in the process winning over a very devoted and loyal fanbase of metalheads. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Bloodbound’s next career move would be a headlining tour now – armed with their brand new studio album, War Of Dragons.

It’s basically a continuation of the successful Stormborn (2014), but offering more fast-paced tracks, without lacking the anthemic feel the band is known for. Bloodbound are masters in combining melody with power and War Of Dragons perfectly displays the evolution that the band has gone through since their debut Nosferatu was let loose.

Pre-order the new album in various formats at this location.

2CD Digipak tracklisting:

CD 1

“A New Era Begins”

“Battle In The Sky”

“Tears Of A Dragonheart”

“War Of Dragons”

“Silver Wings”

“Stand And Fight”

“King Of Swords”

“Fallen Heroes”

“Guardians At Heaven's Gate”

“Symphony Satana”

“Starfall”

“Dragons Are Forever”

CD 2

“Battle In The Sky” (Demo)

“Satanic Panic” (Demo)

“Son Of Babylon” (Demo)

“Let It Burn” (Demo)

“Bonebreaker” (Demo)

“Blood Of My Blood” (Demo)

“Moria” (Demo)

“King Of Swords” (Demo)

“Message From Hell” (Demo)

“Melalheads Unite” (Demo)

“Reflections Of Evil” (Demo)

“When Demons Collide” (Demo)

“For The Brave” (Demo)

“When All Lights Fail” (Demo)

“Stand And Fight”:

“Battle In The Sky” video: