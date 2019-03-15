BLOODBOUND Streaming “The Warlock’s Trail” Lyric Video

Bloodbound are back with their new album, Rise Of The Dragon Empire, out on March 22nd via AFM Records. Check out new lyric video, "The Warlock's Trail", below. Pre-order the new album here.

One has to make a compliment towards the six swedes as Rise Of The Dragon Empire is full of hits, hits and again hits. The band further refined their formula and now comes up with the best material in their entire career. Even if Bloodbound add their own taste, Rise Of The Dragon Empire will not only thrill their numerous fans, but also fans of Sabaton, Powerwolf and even Nightwish.

Tracklisting:

“Rise Of The Dragon Empire”

“Slayer Of Kings”

“Skyriders And Stormbringers”

“Magical Eye”

“Blackwater Bay”

“Giants Of Heaven”

“The Warlock’s Trail”

“A Blessing In Sorcery”

“Breaking The Beast”

“Balerion”

“Reign Of Fire”

"The Warlock's Trail" lyric video:

“Rise Of The Dragon Empire” video:

“Slayer Of Kings”: