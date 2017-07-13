BLOODCLOT Streaming New Single “Slow Kill Genocide”

Bloodclot - featuring true hardcore pioneers John Joseph (Cro-Mags), Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy's Law), Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!), Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) - are streaming the track “Slow Kill Genocide”, featured on the new album, Up In Arms, out tomorrow, July 14th, via Metal Blade. Listen below.

Up In Arms lives up to the rallying cry of the album's title - the bursts of high energy hardcore act as the perfect accompaniment to John Joseph setting his sights on injustice and the seemingly endless flaws of the contemporary world.

At its purest, there is little that can match the visceral thrill and empowering spirit of hardcore. As front-man of New York City hardcore kings Cro-Mags, this is something John Joseph knows very well, and with Up In Arms, he and his Bloodclot compatriots deliver a furious collection that hits hard on every level. From the moment the opening title track explodes to life, it's clear that everyone involved is having a blast and playing from the heart, and that this is no frills / no bullshit music at its most passionate.

"In this band we're doing what each of us have always done: give it our all," John Joseph states plainly. "We work hard, and we have a lot to say. Look around the planet - people are fed up with the corrupt ruling class. They destroy the planet and kill millions for profit, and the formula for our response is simple: Anger + applied knowledge = results. Don't just bitch. Change it."

Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Up In Arms”

“Fire”

“Manic”

“Kill The Beast”

“Prayer”

“Siva / Rudra”

“Soldiers Of The New Babylon”

“Kali”

“Slow Kill Genocide”

“Slipping Into Darkness”

“Life As One”

“You'll Be The Death Of Me”

“Slow Kill Genocide”:

“Manic”:

“Kali” video:

“Up In Arms” lyric video:

Tour dates with Negative Approach:

July

14 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar and Music Hall

15 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

16 - Washington DC - DC9

18 - Virginia Beach, VA - Shaka's

19 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

20 - Belmar, NJ - Paul's Tavern

21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

23 - Buffalo, NY - Studio at the Waiting Room

25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

26 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

28 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

29 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

30 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill

August

1 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

3 - San Francisco, CA - Thee Parkside

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex w/ Nails, Final Conflict

5 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room w/ Nails, Final Conflict

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick w/ Nails, Final Conflict

Bloodclot lineup:

John Joseph (Cro-Mags) - Vocals

Todd Youth (Warzone, Murphy's Law) - Guitars

Nick Oliveri (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Dwarves) - Bass

Joey Castillo (ex-Queens of the Stone Age, Blast!) - Drums