BLOODHUNTER – The End Of Faith Album Details Revealed; Includes DEATH Cover “Crystal Mountain”

Spanish female-fronted death metallers Bloodhunter have revealed the cover artwork their upcoming second album, The End Of Faith, whose release date is scheduled for October 16th through Xtreem Music.

Formed back in 2008, Bloodhunter is one of Spain's leading death metal forces. Led by virtuoso guitarist Fenris and vocalist Diva Satanica, the band released their debut album, Bloodhunter, back in 2014, where they started to create a solid fanbase around the country thanks to their strong live performances and high-quality death metal with a melodic & brutal edge.

Bloodhunter has now finished recording their second album, The End Of Faith, whose lineup is completed with bassist Éadrom and magnificent session drummer Marcelo Aires. The result is fantastic and will definitely put Bloodhunter on the map as a force to reckon. Just imagine if Arch Enemy would play death metal - yes, death metal, not aggressive modern heavy metal - with a much more brutal approach.

Tracklisting:

“The Forbidden Zone”

“The End Of Faith”

“Eyes Wide Open”

“Still Standing Up”

“Death & Rebirth”

“The Queen Beast”

“All These Souls Shall Serve Forever”

“Spirits Of Sin”

“Let The Storm Come”

“Possessed By Myself”

“Crystal Mountain” (Death cover)