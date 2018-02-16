BLOODLINE - Debut Album Insolent Due In March

Texas native metal band Bloodline has announced plans to release their debut, full-length album, Insolent, on March 23rd. Today, they’re giving fans a first taste of the record with a video for the brand new single, “Faded Memory”.

“'Faded Memory' is the fifth song from our upcoming album Insolent," says vocalist Joe. "The approach on songwriting for this particular track varies from others in the sense that it was truly a collaborative effort between the four of us. The chorus is vocally shared between myself, and Titus (guitars, clean vocals). We feel as though this style prequels the future sound of Bloodline.”

In 2014, Dallas, TX birthed one of the city’s best metalcore bands in years, Bloodline. In their few short years of existence, the band has become a power player on the scene, with a debut EP, III, and shows / tours with the likes of The Faceless, Bad Omens and Kublai Khan. Now, Bloodline is preparing to take their sound global with the impending release of their debut, full-length album, Insolent, which is scheduled for release on March 23rd.

Combining elements of metal, hardcore and rock, Bloodline has poured blood and sweat into crafting an incredibly compelling debut that sets a new bar for Texas metalcore.

"The adage, 'you have your entire life to write your first album' resonates heavily with me, this track, and this album, admits vocalist Joe. "This collection of songs is what I’ve been trying to write for years, and I finally feel like I’ve been able to capture and encompass what I’ve been feeling. The idea of someone extremely important, entering, and exiting your life repeatedly. A revolving door of human emotions."

Catch Bloodline live at the following shows:

February

16 - McAllen, TX - Yerberia Cultura

17 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

18 - Austin, TX - The Dirty Dog

20 - Houston, TX - The White Swan

22 - Birmingham, AL - Homeroom at UAB

23 - Atlanta, GA - Swayzee’s

24 - Nashville, TN - The End

25 - Gainesville, VA - Vapez Cloud House