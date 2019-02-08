BLOODMOON RITUAL - Former EXODUS Singer ROB DUKES Teams Up With DARK ANGEL, AUTUMN'S END, Ex-SACRED REICH Members In New Group

Bloodmoon Ritual are the new band who describe themselves at "a perfect hybrid of metal, groove, thrash, and rock and roll!"

The word “supergroup” is truly the most accurate adjective to describe this group of men. Vocalist Rob Dukes spent over 10 years fronting Bay Area legends, Exodus. Drummer Greg Hall played with Arizona’s Sacred Reich for over 25 years. On guitar and bass respectively, are current members of LA’s legendary Dark Angel, Eric Meyer and Michael Gonzalez. And, finally rounded out with virtuoso guitarist Chris Cannella, currently fronting Autumn’s End.

These men have performed on the biggest stages of Europe and the US, and delivered records that have become true milestones in the metal world. With a pedigree like this, Bloodmoon Ritual promises to deliver a sonic punch that will absolutely decimate the music world.

