BLOODSHOT DAWN Announce Reanimation Album

Having been reported recently that melodic death metallers Bloodshot Dawn had entered the studio to begin work on their third full length album, entitled Renanimation; an album that is also set to feature prominent guests including Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, Nevermore), Paul Wardingham, Ken Sorceron (Abigail Williams, The Faceless), Mendel Bij De Leij (Aborted). Today the band are pleased to reveal the album is set to see the light on 12th January 2018 and will be released via Hostile Media.

Since their self-titled and second album Demons, there has been shifts in the bands ranks making way for new members, Canadian shredder Morgan Reid, drummer James Stewart (also of Vader and Divine Chaos) and bass player Giacomo Gastaldi.

Frontman and last founding member Josh McMorran reflects on the losing all members from the Demons line up as a huge shock to the system, "I had to take some time to think about how to move forward with the band’s sound and honestly thinking wasn't what was needed. When Morgan joined the band he worked tirelessly on riffs and ideas for songs which I sculptured into my design and feel for how I thought the album should flow. We met up over a two week period and turned hundreds of ideas into ten tracks very naturally. The general feeling is that we now for the first time have a solid direction and process, we work as a unit instead of separate solo efforts within the band."

"We recorded guitars and drums in the east of Germany and Czech simply because that's where Morgan and James are based. The studio in Czech, Babylon Studios, had an incredible drum room which was a huge selling point to this studio. We recorded guitars at Morgans home studio, which follows a similar process to our previous records. After that we headed for Sweden to work with Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry) for final guitar pieces, additional layers, mixing and mastering. Per is a good friend and an extraordinary musician and his ear and eye for the big picture has helped us create Renanimation and pushed us to evolve our sound in a very natural way."

"As for the stories within the album, a lot of it is ambiguous, regarding personal struggles, as well as observations on modern day society. But as with all Bloodshot Dawn records the lyrics aren't always as clear cut and it's the sci-fi artwork that really tells the cover story so to speak. We worked with a good friend Chris Kewli who is a concept artist with an incredibly creative mind. The artwork is the third part of a trilogy of art continuing and finishing the concept that started with the first two Bloodshot Dawn albums. The front cover pictures an alien approaching a war torn earth who's coming to clean up the planet of human life and refresh the earth back to its former glory! The art unfolds further through the inlays of the CD."

As well as the news of an imminent new release the band will be on tour throughout UK/Ireland tour, their first in almost 2 years! "We are excited to be hitting the tour circuit again after a short hiatus. We are hungry for live devastation and looking forward to seeing fans old and new!"