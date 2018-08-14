BLOODTRUTH - "The Last Prophet" Lyric Video Streaming

Vicious Italian death metal group Bloodtruth are set to unleash their blistering sophomore full length Martyrium on September 28th via Unique Leader. The ferocious and uncompromising 10-track album was mixed and mastered by Italian producer Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studios (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Hour Of Penance) and features artwork by Jose Sabogal (Beheaded, Inferno). A new lyric video for "The Last Prophet" is streaming below.

Martyrium sees Bloodtruth, who were formed in 2009 as a side project of Fleshgod Apocalypse members but now features the lineup of vocalist Luis Maggio, guitarists Stefano Ciucci and Stefano Clementini, bassist Riccardo Rogari, and drummer Giacomo Torti, truly coming into their own as a force to be reckoned with in extreme music. Martyrium is 10 tracks of pure death metal aggression, unrelenting musical intensity, and powerful, acidic, hateful vocals.

The band commented on the album, "The main themes interlinking the wide range of subjects covered in Martyrium are human sacrifice, carnage and slaughter which the Christian Church carried out against all those found guilty of being “heretics”. In this album, historical and ethical relevance are both firmly bonded to the circumstances and facts mentioned in the lyrics. Bloodtruth decided to take into account some of the events narrated in the famous bestseller The Name Of The Rose (Umberto Eco, 1980) and its vast number of historical and philosophical references, mostly focusing on the martyrdom topic too. The new artwork masterpiece, done by the highly acclaimed Peruvian artist Josè Gabriel Alegria Sabogal (Beheaded, Inferno) fits perfectly with this concept."

Guitarist and co-songwriter Stefano Rossi Ciucci added, "Martyrium is a concept album. We took a really long time to release it but we believe that's a sign of more maturity and determination within the band. We always follow our feelings and try to express our state of mind through our music, and what we have in our hands now is the darkest and brutal Bloodtruth album ever!"

Martyrium tracklisting:

"1184 P.C."

"Centuries Of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)"

"Schismatical Crusades "

"Inner Resurrection "

"Peste Noire"

"Prelude To Havoc"

"The Tome Of Suffering"

"Persecution"

"The Last Prophet"

"Martyrium"

"The Last Prophet" lyric video:

Pre-orders and more Bloodtruth news will be forthcoming very soon.