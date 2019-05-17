BLOODY HAMMERS Debut "From Beyond The Grave" Music Video

Transylvania County based duo, Bloody Hammers, have released the second official video of their upcoming album, The Summoning. “From Beyond The Grave” transports the dark and sinister feeling that only Bloody Hammers can summon in 2019.

The wonderfully creepy horror mix of 80s hard rock, gothic, doom and epic metal riffs is wonderfully illustrated in the new video with a silent film era twist. The video was once more produced by the band itself in the Bloody Hammers Film Studios.

Anders Manga on the video and the song: “The video is obviously a homage to F.W. Murnau and his early horror work in the silent film era. We had a great time making the video. The song, in a horror rock way, is a narrative from the perspective of a ghost who wants to return to his love on earth. I have so many favorites from the new album, but this is one of those straight forward hard rock tracks that I hope to see people blasting by the pool this summer… while covered in goth strength sunblock of course.”

Bloody Hammers will release their fifth studio album, The Summoning, on June 26 via Napalm Records.

The US duo has prepared a wonderfully creepy horror musical experience that pays homage to classic flicks such as Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (1974) and Now The Screaming Starts (1973). Bloody Hammers’ idea of a soundtrack for your favorite video nasties holds some surprises on their upcoming record.

The Summoning will be available in the following formats:

- 4 page Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital album

- 2LP Gatefold (purple) - Napalm Records mailorder exclusive, strictly limited to 200 units

The Summoning tracklisting:

"Let Sleeping Corpses Lie"

"Now The Screaming Starts"

"The Summoning"

"Fire In The Dark"

"The Beast Is Coming Out"

"Welcome To Darkness"

"Tales That Witness Madness"

"Condemned, The Prisoner"

"From Beyond The Grave"

"Unbreakable"

“Now The Screaming Starts” video:

Bloody Hammers are:

Anders Manga: Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Devallia: Keyboards, Organ

(Photo - Anders Manga)