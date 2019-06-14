BLOODY HAMMERS Premier Horror Video For "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie"

Transylvania County based duo, Bloody Hammers, will release their fifth studio album, The Summoning, on June 26 via Napalm Records. Today, the band release the third single and video, “Let Sleeping Corpses Lie”.

The Transylvania County based duo centered around mastermind Anders Manga draws the listener and viewer once again in a sinister and dark surrounding, that no band can evoke better in 2019 than Bloody Hammers and their very own “Bloody Hammers Film Production”. Manga proves once more that he is the master of darkness.

Anders Manga on the video and the song: "’Let Sleeping Corpses Lie’ was the first song I wrote for what has become The Summoning album. I really liked the song so it inspired all the rest of the material. We had fun with the video and clearly reflects our love of classic British horror.”

The US duo has prepared a wonderfully creepy horror musical experience that pays homage to classic flicks such as Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (1974) and Now The Screaming Starts (1973). Bloody Hammers’ idea of a soundtrack for your favorite video nasties holds some surprises on their upcoming record.

The Summoning will be available in the following formats:

- 4 page Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital album

- 2LP Gatefold (purple) - Napalm Records mailorder exclusive, strictly limited to 200 units

Pre-order your copy here.

The Summoning tracklisting:

"Let Sleeping Corpses Lie"

"Now The Screaming Starts"

"The Summoning"

"Fire In The Dark"

"The Beast Is Coming Out"

"Welcome To Darkness"

"Tales That Witness Madness"

"Condemned, The Prisoner"

"From Beyond The Grave"

"Unbreakable"

“From Beyond The Grave” video:

“Now The Screaming Starts” video:

Bloody Hammers are:

Anders Manga: Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Devallia: Keyboards, Organ

(Photo - Anders Manga)