BLOODY HAMMERS Release Official Video For “Now The Screaming Starts”

Inspired by the 1973 horror flick “Now The Screaming Starts” the Transylvania County based duo Bloody Hammers have released the first official video of their upcoming album The Summoning. The video transports the sinister and dark feeling that Bloody Hammers create as no other band in 2019.

Anders Manga on the video and the song: “When I was thinking about my approach for the ‘Now The Screaming Starts’ video, I just happened to be watching some classic movie trailers. The trailer for The Night Evelyn Came Out Of The Grave and some other classic Giallo slashers got me inspired to go for that high contrast, color washed look. I think I accomplished it and we’re really stoked on the vibe of it now.

“The song was originally inspired by the Amicus Productions film, And Now the Screaming Starts! from the early ‘70s but it eventually took on its own narrative about a narcissistic killer who’s being haunted by his past victims. It all comes together in the video… BUT… please Don’t Watch It Alone!!! ...or at least have a nurse present. Up the Hammers!”

Bloody Hammers will release their fifth studio album, The Summoning, on June 26 via Napalm Records.

The US duo has prepared a wonderfully creepy horror musical experience that pays homage to classic flicks such as Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (1974) and Now The Screaming Starts (1973). Bloody Hammers’ idea of a soundtrack for your favorite video nasties holds some surprises on their upcoming record.

Anders Manga on the new album: "When I think about my earliest influences, the horror film genre is just as important as musical influences and they’re all fuzed together in my brain from childhood. When I was a kid, there was a show called Shock Theatre that aired late at night on our local WGHP network in the early 80s. They played ‘Dr. Phibes Rises Again’, ‘Children Shouldn't Play With Dead Things’ and weirdness like that. Around the same time slot, over on channel 61, there was a music video show that played Ozzy, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper and all those artists our satanic panicked local churches and teachers were freaking out about... and forbidding. I tried to put myself back in that time when I wrote The Summoning. In my mind, it’s a tribute musically and lyrically to those magical macabre memories. Back when paranoid adults thought kids were brainwashed and likely worshiping Satan in the woods... good times!"

The Summoning will be available in the following formats:

- 4 page Digipack

- 1 LP Gatefold

- Digital album

- 2LP Gatefold (purple) - Napalm Records mailorder exclusive, strictly limited to 200 units

Pre-order your copy here.

The Summoning tracklisting:

"Let Sleeping Corpses Lie"

"Now The Screaming Starts"

"The Summoning"

"Fire In The Dark"

"The Beast Is Coming Out"

"Welcome To Darkness"

"Tales That Witness Madness"

"Condemned, The Prisoner"

"From Beyond The Grave"

"Unbreakable"

Frontman Anders Manga infused the new album tracks with epic metal and hard rock nuances. But don’t fret, the lumbering doom riffs deliver massive doses of goth rock, and Devallia’s psychedelic keyboards are present ever-still, and turn their latest effort The Summoning into a well-balanced, lush and highly infectious affair.

Bloody Hammers are:

Anders Manga: Vocals, Guitar, Bass

Devallia: Keyboards, Organ

(Photo - Anders Manga)