BLOODY HAMMERS Streaming New Track “Gates Of Hell”
July 6, 2017, an hour ago
“Gates Of Hell”, the opening track of Bloody Hammers’ upcoming The Horrific Case Of Bloody Hammers EP, is available for streaming below.
This very special case is a webstore and band only release strictly limited to 300 copies - out on July 14th. This six-song strong EP descends from the dark mountain peaks of Transylvania. The EP features somber-sacral organ symphonies that slide over cruel hammering staccato riffing. The master of horror Anders Manga, delivers a bombastic, powerful voice over his wife Devallia's sinister synthesizers. The ice-cold nostalgia of ‘70s b-list thrillers and horror flicks shoots through the veins directly into the heart. Pre-orders are available at this location.
Tracklisting:
“Gates Of Hell”
“Blood”
“The Beyond”
“Vultures Circle Overland”
“All The Colors Of The Dark”
“The Bloodsucker Leads The Dance”
“Gates Of Hell”:
“Blood” video: